2023/24 Ghana Premier League Week 12: Match Report – Nations FC 1-0 Karela United

Nations FC beat Karela United 1-0 in their match week twelve game on Saturday afternoon at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.

Before the encounter 10th place Nations FC had won three and lost two in five games. 15th place Karela United had won one, drawn three and lost one in five games.



The victory today extended Nations FC winning streak to three which propelled them to 5th place on the league table with 17 points.



The host controlled the game from the early stages and throughout the first half. Karela United made sure they didn't concede any goal in the first half.

After the break, Nations FC continued to dominate play causing the visitors to chase shadows throughout the second half.



Substitute Asamoah Boateng broke the deadlock in the 82nd minute with a fine strike.



Nations FC will play Accra Lions in their next game and Karela United will clash with Bechem United.