2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 16 Match Report - Bechem United 3-0 Nations FC

Bechem United

Bechem United showcased brilliance on Sunday, securing a commanding 3-0 win over Nations FC and closing in on the top four positions in the league.

The Hunters asserted their dominance from the start, with Augustine Okrah, Emmanuel Avornyo, and Francis Acquah each finding the back of the net. Okrah opened the scoring just five minutes into the game, setting the tone for Bechem's commanding performance. Avornyo added an assurance goal in the 86th minute, and Acquah sealed the convincing victory with a strike in the 90th minute.



The outcome is particularly noteworthy as Nations FC had entered the game in fine form, having not suffered a defeat in five consecutive matches. However, Bechem United clearly overpowered them with a standout performance.

Nations FC maintain their position in the top four, while Bechem United climb to the fifth spot, positioning themselves strongly in the league standings.