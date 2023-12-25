2023/24 Ghana Premier League Week 16: Steven Mukwala strikes to give Kotoko narrow win over RTU

Asante Kotoko had to dig deep to earn all three points at the end of the 90 minutes

Asante Kotoko laboured on Sunday night to cruise to a narrow 1-0 victory over Real Tamale United (RTU) in the Ghana Premier League.

The Porcupine Warriors locked horns with RTU today in a Round 16 clash of the 2023-24 Ghanaian top-flight league campaign.



In a game played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, both teams played well and created a number of goal scoring opportunities in the first half.



Unfortunately, neither side could find the back of the net and had to settled for a goalless draw at halftime.

In the second half, Asante Kotoko had to dig deep to earn all three points at the end of the 90 minutes.



Thanks to a penalty converted by striker Steven Mukwala, the Porcupine Warriors managed to secure a delight 1-0 win.



The hard-fought victory has taken Asante Kotoko to 6th on the Ghana Premier League table with RTU dropping to 17th on the league log.