2023/24 Ghana Premier League Week 19 match report: Asante Kotoko 1-0 Bibiani Gold Stars

Kotoko won at home on Friday evening

Asante Kotoko managed to secure a vital 1-0 victory over Bibiani Gold Stars in their Ghana Premier League Week 19 encounter held at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The match, held on Friday evening, saw the Porcupine Warriors return to winning ways as they edged past their opponents.



Attacker Peter Amidu Acquah emerged as the hero for Asante Kotoko, netting the only goal of the game in the 45th minute plus added time. The goal provided the home side with a crucial lead heading into the break, setting the stage for a tense second half.



Despite Bibiani Gold Stars' efforts to stage a comeback, Asante Kotoko displayed resilience in defence, effectively stopping their opponent's attacking threats.

As the game progressed, both teams made strategic substitutions, with Asante Kotoko opting to reinforce their defence to protect their lead while Bibiani Gold Stars sought to bolster their offensive lineup in pursuit of an equalizer.



However, Asante Kotoko's solid defensive display, coupled with their early goal proved to be enough to clinch the victory.



Asante Kotoko will play Karela United away in their next league game. Bibiani Gold Stars will welcome Accra Great Olympics.