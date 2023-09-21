2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 2 Match Preview – Bofoakwa Tano vs. RTU

Bofoakwa Tano vs. RTU

Bofoakwa Tano will take on Real Tamale United in their match week 2 game which will be played on Friday at the Sunyani Coronation Park.

In their last Ghana Premier League game, Bofoakwa Tani drew goalless with Accra Great Olympics. Real Tamale United (RTU) beat Accra Hearts of Oak 1-0 at the Aliu Mahama Stadium. Owusu Afriyie scored for RTU in the encounter.



Bofoakwa Tano is 12th with one point on the league table while Real Tamale United is 5th with 3 points.



Bofoakwa Tano possible starting lineup: Emmanuel Kobi, Bright Kyereh, Alhassan Ali, Kelvin Oppong, Emmanuel Ankrah, Ado Gerrard Zack, Elijah Addai, Clement Ansah, Ernest Mwankurinah, Fuseini Ibrahim, Dauda Saaka.



Real Tamale United possible starting lineup: Issah Ahmed, Afriyie Owusu, Lord Hilary Adabo, Nana Yaw Afriyie, Hafiz Adams, Mohammed Hardi, Faisal Gariba, Abdul Shakun, Baba Kushibo, Iddrisu Gadafi, Mohammed Alhassan Mankuyeli.



Owusu Afriyie of Real Tamale United is the player to watch in this encounter.

Predicted scoreline: 2-0 RTU should have no problem creating chances and picking all three points in this game.



