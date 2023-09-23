2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 2 Match Preview - Hearts of Oak vs. Nsoatreman FC

Hearts of Oak line-up

Hearts of Oak fans are eagerly anticipating an improved performance and a victory following their disappointing start to the season in Tamale.

The Phobians will be hosting Nsoatreman in Accra as they seek to secure their first three points after suffering a 1-0 defeat to Real Tamale United on the opening day of the campaign.



Coach Martin Koopman has been emphasising a positive outlook and assuring fans that the upcoming match will yield better results than their previous outing. He has urged supporters to come out in full force to support the team.



Hearts of Oak, who endured a disappointing season last year and narrowly avoided relegation on the final day, showed promise during the preseason. However, their performance in Tamale left much to be desired. Nevertheless, they seem determined to put that setback behind them, as evidenced by their five-goal victory in a friendly against Eddies FC on Tuesday.

In this upcoming clash, Hearts of Oak will need to be in peak form as they face an Nsoatreman side led by the experienced coach Maxwell Konadu. Konadu has an impressive track record against Hearts of Oak, with two wins and two draws in his last four encounters with the Phobians. He will be aiming to extend his unbeaten streak to five matches.



Nsoatreman will also rely on the contributions of former Hearts of Oak midfielder Umar Manaf, who has settled in well with the team following his move from RTU. Manaf's impressive form at RTU earned him a place in Nsoatreman's squad, and he showcased his value by scoring in their 2-0 win over Bechem United last weekend.



Although Hearts of Oak dominated the head-to-head matchups between the two teams last season, recording victories in both games, they must remain focused and determined to secure a positive result against a resilient Nsoatreman side.