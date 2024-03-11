2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 20 Match Report –Bibiani Goldstars 3-0 Great Olympics

Goldstars dealt Great Olympics their first defeat in the second half of the league season

Bibiani Goldstars delivered an outstanding performance to beat in-form Great Olympics on matchday 20 of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

The Miners made their home advantage count after inflicting a resounding 3-0 win over their opponent to return to winning ways.



Before this game, Goldstars had suffered a narrow defeat to Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium.



The Bibiani-based club made light work of Great Olympics to secure maximum points in the game. Putting on a stellar performance, the home team break the deadlock after just three minutes into the game through Alex Aso.



Goldstars scored to double their advantage in the match in the 41st minute mark following Richard Botchway’s own goal. The host went to the halftime break with the advantage.

After recess, Frimpong Manso and his charges ensured they seal victory through Frank Amankwah in the 66th minute mark.



This is Great Olympics first defeat in the second half of the campaign after recording two straight wins against Bofoakwa Tano and Heart of Lions.



Despite the win, Bibiani Goldstars remain 13th on the Ghana Premier League table with 24 points whiles Great Olympics drop to 9th position 27 points.