2023/24 Ghana Premier League Week 22: Hearts of Oak beat Heart of Lions 2-1 to maintain impressive form

Hearts of Oak are unbeaten in the second round of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season

Hearts of Oak defeated Heart of Lions 2-1 on Monday night to maintain their unbeaten run in the second round of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

The Phobians hosted the boys from Kpando at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi in the Round 22 encounter of the league campaign.



In the good contest that ensued between the two clubs, Heart of Lions led 1-0 at halftime thanks to a strike from Mustapha Yakubu in added time.



After recess, Hearts of Oak had a very good start to the second half and used the first five minutes to restore parity.



Talented midfielder Salim Adams equalized in the 50th minute to make it 1-1 for Hearts of Oak before the Phobians were reduced to 10 men just minutes later.

Defender Dennis Nkrumah Korsah was the player given the marching orders.



Despite playing with 10 men against the 11 men of Heart of Lions, Hearts of Oak fought and scored through Linda Mtange in the 64 minute to cruise to a 2-1 victory.



The win takes the Phobians to 7th on the Ghana Premier League table and closer to breaking into the top four.