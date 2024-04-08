2023/24 Ghana Premier League Week 24: Gold Stars score late to condemn Hearts of Oak to a narrow defeat in Accra
A spirited performance by Gold Stars inspired the team to defeat Hearts of Oak by a goal to nil on Sunday evening.
The team from Bibiani played as a guest to the Phobians in a Week 24 encounter of the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.
In a game played at the Accra Sports Stadium, both teams played well in the first half and created good goal-scoring opportunities but neither side could find the back of the net.
After recess, a tough contest ensued between the opposing teams in their bid to find the important equalizer to win the game.
Unfortunately, for the home team, they could not get the breakthrough and had to succumb to a narrow defeat at full-time.
A solitary strike from Mawuli Wayo late in the second half sealed the victory for Bibiani Gold Stars to edge Hearts of Oak for a maximum of three points.
⌚️????????????????-???????????????? ⌚️— ???????? Ghana Premier League (@GhanaLeague) April 7, 2024
☑️ @HeartsOfOakGH 0-1 @GoldStarsSc
⚽️ 78’ Mawuli Wayo #GPLwk24 pic.twitter.com/GwPwGy7Pgp
- I am the most experienced among new Hearts of Oak board members - Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe
- Hearts of Oak postpones much-awaited 6th Annual General Meeting to April 4
- I can't guarantee Hearts of Oak fans GPL title - Coach Aboubakar Ouattara
- Hearts of Oak relocates match week 20 clash against Bofoakwa Tano to WAFA Park
- Hearts of Oak star Salifu Ibrahim attracts interest from Libya
- Read all related articles