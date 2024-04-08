Sports

2023/24 Ghana Premier League Week 24: Gold Stars score late to condemn Hearts of Oak to a narrow defeat in Accra

Hearts Of Oak IMG 1702056302929 Hearts tasted defeat at home

Mon, 8 Apr 2024 Source: footballghana.com

A spirited performance by Gold Stars inspired the team to defeat Hearts of Oak by a goal to nil on Sunday evening.

The team from Bibiani played as a guest to the Phobians in a Week 24 encounter of the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

In a game played at the Accra Sports Stadium, both teams played well in the first half and created good goal-scoring opportunities but neither side could find the back of the net.

After recess, a tough contest ensued between the opposing teams in their bid to find the important equalizer to win the game.

Unfortunately, for the home team, they could not get the breakthrough and had to succumb to a narrow defeat at full-time.

A solitary strike from Mawuli Wayo late in the second half sealed the victory for Bibiani Gold Stars to edge Hearts of Oak for a maximum of three points.

Source: footballghana.com
