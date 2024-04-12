2023/24 Ghana Premier League Week 25: Match Report – Asante Kotoko 1-2 Nsoatreman

Asante Kotoko suffered a heartbreaking 2-1 defeat at the hands of Nsoatreman on Thursday

In a dramatic showdown at the Baba Yara Stadium, Asante Kotoko suffered a heartbreaking 2-1 defeat at the hands of Nsoatreman during Week 25 of the Ghana Premier League.

Despite a spirited effort, Asante Kotoko could not withstand Nsoatreman's resilience.



The match began with both sides fiercely contesting possession, but it was Nsoatreman who drew first blood in the 23rd minute. Forster Apertorgor's dazzling run down the flank culminated in a precise cross to Abdul Manaf, breaking the deadlock.



Asante Kotoko retaliated just before halftime, with Shadrack Addo leveling the score in the 42nd minute. The second half witnessed relentless attacks from both teams, each vying for supremacy.

In a heart-stopping climax, Nsoatreman secured victory deep into injury time. Mohammed Abdul Rahaman's decisive strike in the 94th minute shattered Asante Kotoko's hopes, leaving the home fans in disbelief.



Asante Kotoko will clash with CAF Confederation Cup campaigners Dreams FC in their next league game. Nsoatreman will take on Accra Great Olympics.