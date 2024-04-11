2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 25 Match Report – Berekum Chelsea come from behind to beat Dreams FC

The Berekum-based club came from behind to beat the Still Believe lads

Berekum Chelsea made their home advantage count after beating Dreams FC on matchday 25 of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.

The Bibires put up a spirited performance to snatch maximum points at the Golden City on Wednesday afternoon.



Putting on a stellar performance, the Berekum-based club came from behind to beat the Still Believe lads to merit the three points in the crucial encounter.



Chelsea shot into the lead after 28 minutes into the game through experienced attacker, Stephen Amankona before the visitors pulled parity one minute to the halftime break through Eric Boateng.



After recess, Eric Boateng fired home his second goal of the match to extend Dreams FC’s lead in the game.



But in a spirited performance, the home team staged a comeback to snatch all points against the Dawu-based club.

The home team scored twice few minutes to full time in the much-anticipated clash to earn a hard-fought victory.



Experienced attacker Stephen Amankona netted in the 84th minute to level pegging for the host before Shaibu Haruna fired home the match-winner in injury time.



The win sends Berekum Chelsea to the 4th position on the Ghana Premier League standings with 38 points, whiles Dreams FC drops to the relegation zone.



The Still Believe lads are now 16th on the Premier League table with 28 pints but has two outstanding games.