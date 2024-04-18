2023/24 Ghana Premier League Week 27: Kotoko to host Samartex, Legon Cities face Hearts

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has confirmed the fixtures for this weekend's Ghana Premier League.
The Ghanaian top-flight league will enter Week 27 this weekend, with clubs set to return to battle to fight for points for different reasons.
Among the games that will be played, eyes will be on the contest between Asante Kotoko and Samartex FC.
The Porcupine Warriors are heading into the game with a winless run of seven games and will need to punch above their weight to get the victory.
Samartex FC, on the other hand, needs a win to stay at the top of the Ghana Premier League table.
There will also be an interesting fixture on Saturday when Legon Cities FC and Hearts of Oak lock horns in Accra.
Below are the Week 27 fixtures to be played in the Ghana Premier League and the assigned match officials.
Match: Legon Cities Vs Hearts Of Oak
Date: Saturday, April 20, 2024
Venue: Theatre Of Dreams, Dawu
Referee: Franklin Akumatey
Assistants: Kwasi Brobbey And Isaac Pinto
4th Referee: Charles Bulu
Match Commissioner: William Gidiglo
Venue Media Officer: Davies Clottey
Live On Startimes
Match: Bofoakwa Tano Vs Bechem United
Date: Sunday, April 21, 2024
Venue: Sunyani Coronation Park
Referee: Adaari Abdul Latif
Assistants: Mumuni Fuseini And Sulemana Salau Deen
4th Referee: Amadu Ibrahim
Match Commissioner: Thomas Nunoo
Venue Media Officer: Thomas Opoku
Gfa Camerman: Emmanuel Lartey
Match: Great Olympics Vs Dreams Fc
Date: Postponed
Venue:
Referee: Julian Nunoo
Assistants: Roland Addy And Seth Abletor
4th Referee: Laud Nettey
Match Commissioner: Samuel Gyasi
Venue Media Officer:
Gfa Cameraman:
Match: Bibiani Goldstars Vs Aduana Fc
Date: Sunday, April 21, 2024
Venue: Duns Park
Referee: Ayaaba Ibrahim
Assistants: Minkaa-Il Fauzan And Ali Timuah Baah
4th Referee: Abdul Latif Qadir
Match Commissioner: Michael Ayeh
Venue Media Officer: Seth Adjei
Gfa Cameraman: Isaac Nyarko
Match: Heart Of Lions Vs Nations Fc
Date: Sunday, April 21, 2024
Venue: Kpando Sports Stadium
Referee: Dr. Imoro Osman
Assistants: Isaac Odoom And Richard Nartey
4th Referee: Gideon Nii-Cofie
Match Commissioner: Egbert Laryea
Venue Media Officer: Eric Eli Adzie
Gfa Cameraman: Mark Sasu
Match: Karela United Vs Accra Lions
Date: Saturday, April 20, 2024
Venue: Naa Sheriga Sports Complex
Referee: Hassim Yakubu
Assistants: Paul Atimaka And Kenneth Tweneboah-Koduah
4th Referee: Joseph Kwofie
Match Commissioner: Awudu Dzang
Venue Media Officer: Sey Mubarik
Gfa Cameraman: Abdul Samed
Match: Real Tamale United Vs Nsoatreman Fc
Date: Sunday, April 21, 2024
Venue: Naa Sheriga Sports Complex
Referee: Maxwell Hanson
Assistants: Alex Osam And Ato Yawson
4th Referee: Mawuli Klu
Match Commissioner: Ayoo Luke
Venue Media Officer: Muntaka Mohammed
Gfa Cameraman: Abdul Samed
Match: Berekum Chelsea Vs Medeama Sc
Date: Monday, April 22, 2024
Venue: Golden City Park
Referee: Rustum Gameli Senorgbe
Assistants: Theophilus Akugre And Courage Kuedufia
4th Referee: Eric Sefa Antwi
Match Commissioner: Richard Iddrisu
Venue Media Officer: Precious Semevoh
Live On Startimes
Match: Asante Kotoko Vs Fc Samartex 1996
Date: Sunday, April 21, 2024
Venue: Baba Yara Stadium
Referee: George M. Vormawor
Assistants: Tijani Mohammed And Eric Ndebugri
4th Referee: Jacob Aduntera
Match Commissioner: William Quaye
Venue Media Officer: Nathaniel Gyasi
Live On Startimes