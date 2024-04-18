2023/24 Ghana Premier League Week 27: Kotoko to host Samartex, Legon Cities face Hearts

The Ghanaian top-flight league will enter Week 27 this weekend

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has confirmed the fixtures for this weekend's Ghana Premier League.

The Ghanaian top-flight league will enter Week 27 this weekend, with clubs set to return to battle to fight for points for different reasons.



Among the games that will be played, eyes will be on the contest between Asante Kotoko and Samartex FC.



The Porcupine Warriors are heading into the game with a winless run of seven games and will need to punch above their weight to get the victory.



Samartex FC, on the other hand, needs a win to stay at the top of the Ghana Premier League table.



There will also be an interesting fixture on Saturday when Legon Cities FC and Hearts of Oak lock horns in Accra.



Below are the Week 27 fixtures to be played in the Ghana Premier League and the assigned match officials.



Match: Legon Cities Vs Hearts Of Oak



Date: Saturday, April 20, 2024



Venue: Theatre Of Dreams, Dawu



Referee: Franklin Akumatey



Assistants: Kwasi Brobbey And Isaac Pinto



4th Referee: Charles Bulu



Match Commissioner: William Gidiglo



Venue Media Officer: Davies Clottey



Live On Startimes



Match: Bofoakwa Tano Vs Bechem United



Date: Sunday, April 21, 2024



Venue: Sunyani Coronation Park

Referee: Adaari Abdul Latif



Assistants: Mumuni Fuseini And Sulemana Salau Deen



4th Referee: Amadu Ibrahim



Match Commissioner: Thomas Nunoo



Venue Media Officer: Thomas Opoku



Gfa Camerman: Emmanuel Lartey



Match: Great Olympics Vs Dreams Fc



Date: Postponed



Venue:



Referee: Julian Nunoo



Assistants: Roland Addy And Seth Abletor



4th Referee: Laud Nettey



Match Commissioner: Samuel Gyasi



Venue Media Officer:



Gfa Cameraman:



Match: Bibiani Goldstars Vs Aduana Fc



Date: Sunday, April 21, 2024



Venue: Duns Park

Referee: Ayaaba Ibrahim



Assistants: Minkaa-Il Fauzan And Ali Timuah Baah



4th Referee: Abdul Latif Qadir



Match Commissioner: Michael Ayeh



Venue Media Officer: Seth Adjei



Gfa Cameraman: Isaac Nyarko



Match: Heart Of Lions Vs Nations Fc



Date: Sunday, April 21, 2024



Venue: Kpando Sports Stadium



Referee: Dr. Imoro Osman



Assistants: Isaac Odoom And Richard Nartey



4th Referee: Gideon Nii-Cofie



Match Commissioner: Egbert Laryea



Venue Media Officer: Eric Eli Adzie



Gfa Cameraman: Mark Sasu



Match: Karela United Vs Accra Lions



Date: Saturday, April 20, 2024



Venue: Naa Sheriga Sports Complex

Referee: Hassim Yakubu



Assistants: Paul Atimaka And Kenneth Tweneboah-Koduah



4th Referee: Joseph Kwofie



Match Commissioner: Awudu Dzang



Venue Media Officer: Sey Mubarik



Gfa Cameraman: Abdul Samed



Match: Real Tamale United Vs Nsoatreman Fc



Date: Sunday, April 21, 2024



Venue: Naa Sheriga Sports Complex



Referee: Maxwell Hanson



Assistants: Alex Osam And Ato Yawson



4th Referee: Mawuli Klu



Match Commissioner: Ayoo Luke



Venue Media Officer: Muntaka Mohammed



Gfa Cameraman: Abdul Samed



Match: Berekum Chelsea Vs Medeama Sc



Date: Monday, April 22, 2024



Venue: Golden City Park

Referee: Rustum Gameli Senorgbe



Assistants: Theophilus Akugre And Courage Kuedufia



4th Referee: Eric Sefa Antwi



Match Commissioner: Richard Iddrisu



Venue Media Officer: Precious Semevoh



Live On Startimes



Match: Asante Kotoko Vs Fc Samartex 1996



Date: Sunday, April 21, 2024



Venue: Baba Yara Stadium



Referee: George M. Vormawor



Assistants: Tijani Mohammed And Eric Ndebugri



4th Referee: Jacob Aduntera



Match Commissioner: William Quaye



Venue Media Officer: Nathaniel Gyasi



Live On Startimes