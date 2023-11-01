2023/24 Ghana Premier League Week 8: Bechem United v Great Olympics preview

Bechem United will lock horns with Great Olympics

The Ghana Premier League season is continuing with midweek games scheduled to be played on Wednesday, November 1, and Thursday, November 2.

This has been announced by the Ghana Football Association.



In the upcoming midweek games, all 18 participating clubs will be in action as they bid to pick points to improve their positions on the Ghana Premier League table.



Among the game scheduled to be played on Wednesday, Bechem United will lock horns with Great Olympics.



Form:

Despite enjoying a good campaign in the last two seasons, Bechem United are struggling to compete this season.



This could be due to the fact that the club has lost poster boy Hafiz Wontah Konkoni who was transferred.



In the seven matches played by Bechem United so far, the club has won twice, lost three times and drawn the two other games.



This leaves the club just two points away from the relegation zone.

The opponent. Great Olympics have had a very strong start to the new Ghana Premier League season.



The wonder club has so far amassed 12 points and are third on the league table. The team has lost only one game since the start of the campaign, winning three and drawing the other three games.



Although Olympics will be playing away, the team would be very strong.



Head-to-Head:

Last season when the two teams met in round one, Great Olympics run away with all three points thanks to a 1-0 victory.



In the reverse fixture, Bechem United secured a massive 3-0 win after a very good display.



Predicted scoreline:



Yes, Bechem United will have the home advantage but the game will not be easy. A hard fought win for Great Olympics looks likely.

Bechem United 1-2 Great Olympics.



Match details:



The game between Bechem United and Great Olympics will be played tomorrow at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park.



The game will kick off at 3pm.