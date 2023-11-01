2023/24 Ghana Premier League Week 8: FC Samartex 1996 v Legon Cities preview

The game between FC Samartex and Legon Cities FC will be played on Wednesday at Nsenkyire Park

The first midweek games of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League games will be played this week.

Since the start of the new Ghanaian top-flight league campaign, there have been exciting games and results.



Gradually, the Ghana Premier League has reached matchday 8.



While all games have been played during the weekends, Week 8 will see games being played on Wednesday and Thursday.



Among the games to be played on Wednesday, November 1, FC Samartex will lock horns with Legon Cities FC.



This is a concise preview of the game.

Form:



Samartex will play host to Legon Cities FC on Wednesday on the back of a narrow 1-0 defeat to defending champions Medeama Sporting Club.



After playing well in that defeat, the team will fancy their chances against the next opponent.



This season, Samartex FC have won three games, drawn one, and lost three as well.



Although the team has performed well, the side is lacking constancy.

For the opponent this weekend, Legon Cities have had a fairly good start. The team has managed to bag 11 points this season, one more than Samartex FC.



The records of the capital-based club show that the team has won three games, drawn two, and lost the other two.



Head-to-head:



Last season when Samartex FC hosted Legon Cities FC, the team secured all three points after a 2-1 win.



The reverse fixture hosted in Accra produced five goals. This time around, Legon Cities FC won the game 3-2.

Predicted scoreline:



Looking at the form of the two clubs in the last seven games, a draw looks likely. There should however be goals.



Samartex FC 2-2 Legon Cities.



Match details:



The game between FC Samartex and Legon Cities FC will be played on Wednesday at Nsenkyire Park.

Referee Andrews Awurisa has been selected as the centre referee and will be assisted by Eric Ndebugri & Gabriel Boateng as line 1 and 2 respectively.