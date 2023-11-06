0
2023/24 Ghana Premier League Week 9: Aduana Stars defeat Heart of Lions 2-1 after exciting contest

Aduana Stars beat Heart of Lions 2-1 on Sunday afternoon to hand the home team its second defeat of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

The two clubs locked horns today in a Week 9 encounter of the new Ghanaian top-flight league campaign.

In a game played at the Hohoe Sports Stadium, Aduana Stars dominated the first half and made sure to convert a couple of chances.

The visitors as early as the 7th minute scored through Kelvin Obeng to take a deserved lead.

Later in the 39th minute, an equaliser from Isaac Mintah doubled the lead for Aduana Stars before the break.

After recess, Heart of Lions improved their performance in a bid to get back into the game.

Although the team would score through Mustapha Yakubu in the 73rd minute, the team could not complete a comeback.

Aduana Stars held on to beat Heart of Lions 2-1 to bag all three points.

The win takes Aduana Stars to the top of the Ghana Premier

