2023/24 Ghana Premier League Week 9: Legon Cities v Medeama SC preview

Legon Cities Football Club will lock horns with Medeama Sporting Club in the Ghana Premier League this weekend.

After the first round of midweek games in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season, clubs are turning their attention to Week 9 of the campaign.



All 9 midweek games have been played successfully with the last two games being cleared on Thursday, November 2.



This weekend, all 18 participating clubs will play a match and try to go for the three points that will be at stake.



On Sunday, one of the numerous games that will be played will be the contest between Legon Cities FC and Medeama SC.



Form:

Legon Cities FC have returned to Accra after losing to Samartex FC in unexpected fashion in midweek.



The team has done fairly well since the start of the new campaign but is lacking consistency.



In the three games played so far, Legon Cities FC have won three games, drawn two, and lost three as well.



Currently, on 11 points, the team is 7th on the league table and five points behind the team at the summit.



While that is not bad, the team must try and get a good run together by finding consistency.

The opponent for this weekend, Medeama Sporting Club is the defending Ghana Premier League champions.



Just as last season, the team has had a roller-coaster start to the new league campaign.



In midweek, the team was in Accra and lost to Hearts of Oak 3-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium.



On the back of that, the team must prepare to face Legon Cities in the capital this weekend as well.



Head-to-head:

Medeama SC have been dominant over Legon Cities FC in the last five matches. The Yellow and Mauve outfit has won four of the last five games while the opponent won the other game.



Legon Cities will have a lot of work to do if the team is to win this one.



Predicted scoreline.



On the back of a defeat to Hearts of Oak, Medeama SC will be eager to get back to winning ways this weekend.



A narrow win for the team from Tarkwa looks likely.

Legon Cities 1-2 Medeama SC.



Match details:



The game between Legon Cities FC and Medeama Sporting Club is scheduled to be played at the El Wak Stadium.



The match will be played on Sunday, November 5, and will kick off at 15:00gmt.