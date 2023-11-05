2023/24 Ghana Premier League Week 9: Match Report – Hearts of Oak 1-1 Karela United

Karela United

Accra Hearts of Oak were held to a 1-1 draw by Karela United in their match week nine game which was played at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Before the encounter 16th place Karela United had drawn four games and lost one in five games. 13th place Accra Hearts of Oak had won one, drawn three, and lost one in five games.



Emmanuel Owusu Boakye put the home team ahead in the 10th minute, but Hamza Issah equalized in the 40th with a brilliant header from close range to save the Phobians from defeat.

Owusu Boakye was hauled down in the Hearts penalty area with six minutes remaining, and referee Awurisa awarded a penalty to the home club. Evans Adomako moved forward to take it, but he was denied by Richmond Ayi's brilliant save.



Karela United will play Accra Lions in their next league game and Hearts of Oak will take on Heart of Lions in their outstanding game.