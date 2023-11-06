2023/24 Ghana Premier League Week 9: Medeama flex muscles with 10 men to beat Legon Cities 2-0

Cities suffered a 2-0 defeat in the hands of Medeama at the end of the 90 minutes

Despite having a numerical disadvantage, Medeama SC played very well to beat Legon Cities FC 2-0 on Sunday afternoon.

The defending league champions locked horns with the Royals today in a Week 9 encounter of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.



In a game played at the El Wak Stadium, Medeama SC was reduced to 10 men in the 38th minute after Godknows Dzakpasu received a red card after he was showed a second yellow.



Despite the setback, the visitors stayed resolute, played together as a team to upset the hosts.

A strike in added time of the first half from Mamudu Kamaradin handed Medeama SC the lead before the break.



In the second half, a smash and grab effort from the league champions saw the team scoring through Kofi Asmah in the 59th minute.



Although Legon Cities would have their moments, the team could not get on target and suffered a 2-0 defeat at the end of the 90 minutes.