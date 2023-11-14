2023/24 Ghana Premier League week 10: Aduana FC beat Bibiani GoldStars to reclaim top spot

Emmanuel Gyamfi opened the scoring 18 minutes into the game with an assist from Sam Adams

Aduana FC have reclaimed top spot in the Ghana Premier League after beating Bibiani Gold Stars 3-0 at the Nana Agyeman Badu I Park on Monday afternoon.

Emmanuel Gyamfi scored a brace as Isaac Mintah added a third as the Fire boys won the game in the first 45 minutes.



The win means Aduana FC are back to the top of the league with 21 points, two ahead of Nsoatreman, who are second.



Emmanuel Gyamfi opened the scoring 18 minutes into the game with an assist from Sam Adams.

The former Asante Kotoko winger again scored his second to double the lead for Yaw Acheampong’s side in the 25th minute, this time, with the assist from Isaac Mintah.



The provider of the assist, Mintah, scored the third of the game for Aduana with Godfred Poku Wakii providing the assist.



The game ended 3-0 for the Fire boys as there were no further goals in the game.