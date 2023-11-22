2023/24 Ghana Premier League week 11: Hearts of Oak beat Accra Lions to pick first away win

The win takes Hearts of Oak to 9th on the league log with 15 points

Raphael Amponsah scored a late winner for Hearts of Oak to beat Accra Lions 2-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium in match week 11 of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.

The win was their first away win of the season and also a winning start to life for interim coach Bashiru Rahim.



The win takes Hearts of Oak to 9th on the league log with 15 points, while Lions are 14th with 13 points.



Hamza Issah scored the opening goal for the Phobians in the sixth minute from a brilliant Salifu Ibrahim cross from the left side of attack. The youngster nodded in from the far post to open the scoring.



The home side scored the equalizer just three minutes to the half hour mark through Abass Samari Salifu, who headed in through the legs of goalkeeper Richmond Ayi.

The first half ended one all courtesy of the goals from Hamza for Hearts of Oak and Abass Samari for Accra Lions.



With three minutes to the end of the game, Raphael Amponsah scored from some distance to win it fir the Phobians.



Accra Lions will play as guests to leaders Aduana FC at the Nana Agyeman Badu I Park on Sunday, November 26 in match week 12 of the Ghana Premier League.



Hearts of Oak will play as hosts to Berekum Chelsea at the Accra Sports Stadium the same day as they look to win back-to-back games for the first time this season.