2023/24 Ghana Premier League week 12: Hearts of Oak vs Berekum Chelsea – Preview

Hearts of Oak are unbeaten in their last six games

Hearts of Oak will be looking to win back-to-back games for the first time this season when they take on Berekum Chelsea in match week 12 of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League on Sunday, November 26.

The game will be played at the Accra Sports Stadium, which will be the Phobians’ last at the venue this year before it is closed for December festive events.



Ahead of the game, Berekum Chelsea are third on the league log with 19 points from 11 games while the Hearts of Oak are 9th on the league log with 15 points.



Hearts of Oak are unbeaten in their last six games but have won only two of them, with the other four ending in draws.

Meanwhile, Berekum Chelsea have picked four consecutive wins from their last six games, losing the other two.



The Berekum Blues have won their last two away games and lost the last three prior. Hearts of Oak are unbeaten in their last five home games, but winning just two.



In their last six head-to-head meetings, Hearts of Oak have three wins and the other three ended in draws.