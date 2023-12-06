2023/24 Ghana Premier League week 13 Team of the Week unveiled

There was special recognition for Nations FC's Kasim Ocansey Mingle, the coach of the week

The Ghana Premier League week 13 Team of the Week has been unveiled after the last two matches were played on Monday, featuring a 3-4-3 formation.

In goal, Daniel Afadzwu of Nsoatreman earned the nod for his stellar display in a crucial 2-1 away win against Bibiani Gold Stars.



The defensive trio comprised James Serwonu (Samartex), Samuel Osei Kuffuor (Bechem United), and Justice Blay (Kotoko), all instrumental in securing clean sheets for their teams.



Nations FC's Prince Acquah anchored the midfield, excelling in their 1-0 away victory against Accra Lions. Midfield partners Manaf Umar and Evans Osei Wusu showcased their prowess, contributing to victories for Nsoatreman and Samartex, respectively.



Joseph Mireku of Legon Cities completed the midfield, scoring a crucial goal in their 2-0 away triumph against Great Olympics.

The attacking trio featured Steven Mukwala (Asante Kotoko), Augustine Okrah (Bechem United), and Bright Adjei (Aduana Stars), with Adjei's free-kick securing a vital win over Hearts of Oak.



See the full team below:



