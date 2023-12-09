2023/24 Ghana Premier League week 14: Bechem United vs Accra Lions - Preview

Bechem United players | File photo

Bechem United will welcome Accra Lions to the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park on Sunday, December 10, 2023, in match week 14 of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.

Heading into the game, the home side are fourth on the league log with 20 points while Accra Lions are 11th with 16 points.



In their previous game, Bechem United hammered Karela United 4-0 in Tamale to make it three wins and three draws in their last six league games.



Accra Lions were beaten 1-0 by Nations FC in their previous game, and it was their second defeat in their last six games, winning three and drawing one.

Bechem United have won three of their last six home games, drawing the last two and losing the remainder.



Accra Lions won their last away game in Dormaa against Aduana FC, the only win in their previous six away games, drawing four and lost one.



The two teams have met four times in head to head, Bechem United won just one while Accra Lions claimed two wins and the other ended in draw.