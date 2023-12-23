2023/24 Ghana Premier League week 16: FC Samartex vs Karela United - Preview

Samartex have only lost one game in their last six outings

FC Samartex will play as hosts to Karela United in match week 16 of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League on Sunday at the Nsenkyire Sports Arena.

The home side is coming into this game on the back of a damaging 3-0 defeat to Bibiani Gold Stars that knocked them off the top of the league.



Meanwhile, Karela United claimed an unexpected 1-0 win against Nsoatreman FC away from home.



Ahead of this game, Samartex are third on the league log with 26 points while Karela United are 15th with 15 points.



Samartex have only lost one game in their last six outings, winning four games and drawing the other.

For the visitors, they have two wins, a draw and three defeats in their last six matches.



Samartex have a perfect record at home this season, winning all seven games and conceding just two goals.



Meanwhile, Karela United have just one win on the road all season, losing three, and drawing two in their last six away games.