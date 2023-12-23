2023/24 Ghana Premier League week 16: Legon Cities vs Heart of Lions - Preview

Legon Cities have three wins, two losses and a draw in their last six games

Legon Cities will hope to make it four wins on the bounce when they host Heart of Lions on Christmas Day in match week 16 of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.

The Royals sit 8th on the league table with 21 points while the returnees are still without a win and are bottom of the league with 8 points.



Legon Cities have three wins, two losses and a draw in their last six games. Heart of Lions are have draw two games and lost four in their previous six games.



In their last six home games, Paa Kwesi Fabin’s side has won three, lost two games and drew the other one.

Heart of Lions have recorded three defeats and three draws in their last six away matches.



In head to head meetings in their last six matches, Heart of Lions claimed three wins, with Legon Cities taking two wins and the other ending in draw.