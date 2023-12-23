2023/24 Ghana Premier League week 16: Medeama SC vs Bibiani GoldStars - Preview

Medeama will host Bibiani Gold Stars at the Tarkwa Akoon Park on Boxing Day

Defending champions Medeama SC are set to return to league action for the first time in a month following their CAF Champions League group stage matches in that period.

The Mauve and Yellows will host Bibiani Gold Stars at the Tarkwa Akoon Park on Boxing Day in match week 16 of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.



After not playing four matches in the league, Medeama are 12th on the league table with 16 points from 11 games while the Gye Nyame lads are 12th with 15 points from 15 games.



In their last six games in all competitions, Evans Adotey’s team has just one win, four defeats and one draw.

Frimpong Manso’s side has one win in their last six outings, losing three and drawing two games.



Despite their terrible record recently, Medeama have lost just a game in their last six matches, winning four and drawing the other.



For Bibiani Gold Stars, their away record is worrying after losing and drawing three games each in their last six away games.