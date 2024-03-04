2023/24 Ghana Premier League week 19: Legon Cities 0-0 Accra Lions - Report

The match between Legon Cities and Hearts of Lions ended goalless

Legon Cities and Accra Lions battled to a goalless draw at the Sogakope Red Bull Arena in a matchday 19 clash of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

Despite numerous scoring opportunities for both sides in the first half, neither team managed to break the deadlock.



Tempers flared on the sidelines as Legon Cities’ coach, Paa Kwesi Fabin, expressed frustration after a penalty call was waved off by the referee.



As the game progressed, Lions intensified their attacks in the second half, but Legon Cities’ defense remained resolute, thwarting all attempts to breach their goal.

In a late push for victory, both coaches made tactical adjustments, with Legon Cities’ youngster Frank Antwi posing a threat in the dying moments of the match.



However, Lions’ goalkeeper Andrews Owusu exhibited his skill with crucial saves to deny Legon Cities any chance of scoring.



Looking ahead, Accra Lions will shift their focus to a midweek clash against Medeama in the postponed matchday 18 fixture, while Legon Cities regroup for their upcoming challenge in the Ghana Premier League campaign.