2023/24 Ghana Premier League week 23: Heart of Lions 2-2 Bibiani GoldStars – Report

Heart of Lions came from behind twice to draw 2-2 against Bibiani Gold Stars in match week 23 of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League at the Kpando Sports Stadium.

Getting a point has only put Heart of Lions ahead of RTU on the league log, with both teams pegged at 22 points. Gold Stars are 13th with 29 points.



Emmanuel Odai gave the visitors the lead after just 13 minutes into the game, shocking the expectant home crowd.



With five minutes to the end of the first half, the home side pulled parity through Mustapha Yakubu’s effort.

Bibiani Gold Stars again took the lead three minutes after the hour mark, with Emmauel Odai bagging a brace to make it 2-1 against the hosts.



Akwasi Benito Duah scored in the 77th to rescue a point for Bashir Hayford’s men and end the game 2-2.



Heart of Lions next take on Karela United at the Naa Sheriga Sports Complex in Nalerigu in match week 24 of the Ghana Premier League while Bibiani Gold Stars play away to Hearts of Oak.