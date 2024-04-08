2023/24 Ghana Premier League week 24: Karela United 1-0 Heart of Lions - Report

The Pride and Passion lads are back to winning ways following their 1-0 loss to Bofoakwa Tano

Karela United claimed a vital 1-0 win over fellow relegation fighters Heart of Lions in match week 24 of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League on Sunday afternoon at the Naa Sheriga Sports Complex in Nalerigu.

It means the Pride and Passion lads are back to winning ways following their 1-0 loss to Bofoakwa Tano the previous weekend.



Meanwhile, it is now a fourth straight game without a win for Bashir Hayford’s side, whose chances of surviving the drop are growing slim.



Karela United have now moved from fifteenth on the league table to 13th with 30 points after starting the day on 27 points.

Meanwhile, Heart of Lions remain second from bottom with 22 points.



Rashid Alhassan broke the hearts of the visitors with a 90th minute winner in Nalerigu to ensure Abukari Damba’s men are back to winning ways.



Karela United will next take on Bibiani Gold Stars while Heart of Lions take on Accra Lions at home at the Kpando Kpando Sports Stadium in match week 25 of the Ghana Premier League.