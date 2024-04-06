2023/24 Ghana Premier League week 24: Karela United vs Heart of Lions - Preview

Karela United are coming into this game after crashing a 2-1 defeat to Bofoakwa Tano

Fifteenth-placed Karela United will face off against 17th-placed Heart of Lions in a 2023/24 Ghana Premier League week 24 clash at the Naa Sheriga Sports Complex in Nalerigu on Sunday, April 7, 2024.

The Pride and Passion lads have accumulated 27 points in the league standings, while the relegation fighting Ghana top flight returnees have 22 points.



Karela United are coming into this game after crashing a 2-1 defeat to Bofoakwa Tano the last time out while Heart of Lions fought back twice to draw 2-2 Bibiani Gold Stars.



Coach Abukari Damba’s side has secured wins in three of their last 6 matches, whereas Heart of Lions have struggled on the road, losing 83% of their recent 6 away fixtures across all leagues.

In their latest head-to-head encounter, Karela United managed a draw against Heart of Lions that is their only meeting in the Ghana Premier League.



Both teams will be eager to make an impact in this game as they strive for crucial points in the Ghana Premier League standings.