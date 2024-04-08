2023/24 Ghana Premier League week 24: Samartex 1-0 Medeama - Report

The Timber giants have regained their two-point advantage over Nations FC on the league log

Samartex have reclaimed their position at the summit of the Ghana Premier League table after a hard-fought victory against Medeama.

The Timber giants regained their two-point advantage over Nations FC, who had briefly snatched the top spot just 24 hours earlier following a gripping 1-0 triumph over Great Olympics.



Samartex showcased their strength and determination as they overcame Medeama in a gripping encounter.



Goalkeeper Kofi Baah returned to the field after recovering from malaria, fortifying the team’s defense. Additionally, Baba Hamadu’s return to lead the attack provided a crucial boost for the home side.

On the other hand, Medeama coach Nebojsa Kapor opted to make strategic changes, with Kelvin Nkrumah and Diawise Taylor starting on the bench while key players like Jean Vital and Derrick Fordjour were sidelined due to injury.



However, midfielder Manuel Mantey and captain Baba Musah Abdulai managed to recover in time to feature in the match-day squad.



With 45 points under their belt, Samartex now sit firmly at the summit of the table, leading their closest rival, Nations FC, by two points.