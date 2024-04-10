2023/24 Ghana Premier League week 25: Legon Cities vs FC Samartex – Preview

Legon Cities have been formidable at home

Legon Cities will take on Samartex in a matchweek 25 clash of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League at the Theater of Dreams in Dawu on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

The Royals are coming into this game after beating Nsoatreman FC 1-0 in their previous game, while FC Samartex went back on top with a 1-0 win over Medeama SC.



Paa Kwesi Fabin’s side sits 12th in the standings with 31 points, while Samartex leads the table in 1st place with 45 points.



Legon Cities have been formidable at home, securing 7 wins in 11 matches on their own turf. On the other hand, Samartex have shown consistency with 3 wins and a draw in their last four league games.

In their previous meetings, Legon Cities have encountered difficulties, losing 2 out of 3 head-to-head matches against the dominant Samartex side.



The upcoming match between these teams is set to be an interesting clash as All Stars FC aims to overcome their past struggles against the league leaders.