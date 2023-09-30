2023/24 Ghana Premier League week 3: Real Tamale United vs Heart of Lions – Preview

Real Tamale United

Real Tamale United will host Heart of Lions of Lions on Sunday, October 1 at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in match week three of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.

The ‘Northern Blues’ will hope to rebound from their 2-1 defeat to Bofoakwa Tano last weekend courtesy of a last minute penalty at the Sunyani Coronation Park.



Heart of Lions are coming into the game on the back of two goalless draws against Accra Great Olympics and Asante Kotoko.



The Ghana Premier League returnees will hope to build on these results and possibly score their first goals and secure the maximum points.

The last time these two teams met in the Ghana top flight was back in 2013, with Heart of Lions winning 5-1 away from home.



Real Tamale United will be hoping to be back to winning ways at home while Heart of Lions are looking for their first win since gaining promotion to Ghana Premier League.