2023/24 Ghana Premier League week 3: Samartex vs Bechem United – Preview

FC Samartex 1996 will be looking to return to winning ways when they take on Bechem United at the Nsenkyire Sports Arena on Sunday, September 30.

The Timber Giants suffered a 2-0 defeat to Nations FC last weekend after registering a 1-0 home win over Aduana FC in their season opener.



Bechem United are coming into the game after edging Dreams FC 1-0 for their first win of the season after a 2-0 defeat to Nsoatreman in their first game of the campaign.



These two teams have met twice in the Ghana Premier League, all coming last season. Bechem United won 2-0 at home while FC Samartex also won 1-0 at home.

No team has won away from home yet this season, and FC Samartex could be set for a win at home, looking at their fine home record last season.



After two games into the season, both teams have three points, with Samartex sitting 8th on the league log while Bechem United are 14th.