2023/24 Ghana Premier League week 4: Bibiani GoldStars vs Real Tamale United – Preview

File photo

Bibiani Gold Stars are looking to bounce back to winning ways when they welcome Real Tamale United to the Dun’s Park on Sunday, September 8 in match week 8 of the 2923/24 Ghana Premier League.

Real Tamale themselves had to fight back late to rescue a point in their 2-2 draw against Heart of Lions at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium last weekend.



Meanwhile, Bibiani Gold Stars were piped 1-0 by Accra Great Olympics at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Both teams have just one win from the three matches they have played this season; the Miners beating Asante Kotoko 2-1 in week two while the Northern Blues beat Hearts of Oak 1-0 in the opening weekend.

The two teams have met four times in the Ghana Premier League, with each team winning their homes games, which means no draw so far in this fixture.



It’s early season yet but it is going to be a contest between Gold Stars – 15t h on the table – against eighth-placed Real Tamale United.