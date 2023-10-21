2023/24 Ghana Premier League week 6: Nations FC vs Asante Kotoko - Preview

Nations FC have had a mixed start to their campaign

Asante Kotoko is set to take on Nations FC at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in Abrankese this Sunday, marking the first-ever Premier League encounter between the two teams and headlining matchday six of the Ghana Premier League.

Nations FC have had a mixed start to their campaign, securing one victory, suffering two losses, and settling for a draw. Their sole triumph was achieved on home turf against FC Samartex.



Currently positioned 14th on the Premier League table with four points, Nations FC aim to rebound after two consecutive winless outings.



The Porcupine Warriors have notched two consecutive victories after a lackluster season start.

Over their last five matches, the Reds have clinched two wins, drawn twice, and suffered a single defeat, placing them in 5th position with 8 points after five matchdays.



For Coach Kasim Mingle Ocansey's Nations FC, their performance at home has been somewhat modest, with a solitary win and a draw against FC Samartex and Legon Cities, respectively.



Dr. Prosper Narteh-Ogum will undoubtedly be looking for a third consecutive triumph