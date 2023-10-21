2023/24 Ghana Premier League week 6: Nsoatreman vs Legon Cities - Preview

The home side has won all three home games they’ve played this season

Nsoatreman FC will welcome Legon Cities to the Nana Kromansah Park in match week six of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League on Sunday, October 22, 2023.

The home side is coming into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Dreams FC in the previous round of the league.



Meanwhile, for the Royals, they had to come from a goal down to draw one all against Bechem United at the El-Wak Stadium.



In their last six games in all competitions, Nsoatreman have won three games, drawn one, and lost two. Meanwhile, the visitors have also won three games, drawn twice and lost once.



The home side has won all three home games they’ve played this season, while the visitors are without a win on the road this season in the two games they have played.

Nsoatreman are currently on a 14-game unbeaten streak at home, all the last six in a row. For Legon Cities, they have just one away win in their last fourteen matches away from home.



In head-to-head meetings, Nsoatreman are yet to beat the Royals, with Legon Cities winning one game and the other ending in a draw.



Sunday’s game will see Maxwell Konadu face his former club at his new team in Nsuatre.