2023/24 Ghana Premier League week 7: Real Tamale United 1-3 Aduana FC - Report

Real Tamale United lost their first game of the season as they were beaten 3-1 by Aduana FC at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium on Sunday in match week seven of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.

The Ogya boys scored one in the first half and added two in the second to claim all the points.



With the win, Aduana moved to second with 12 points while Real Tamale United are 9th with 10 points.



Real Tamale United toook the lead through Abdul Shakur Lukman 25 minutes into the high stakes encounter, giving the home side a 1-0 lead against the Fire boys.



It seemed the ‘Pride of the North’ were to go into the break with the lead but the visitors persisted for the equaliser.



Former Asante Kotoko winger Emmanuel Gyamfi pulled the leveller for Aduana FC four minutes into added time in the first half.

Gyamfi bagged his second goal of the tournament give Aduana the lead with 11 minutes to the end of the game.



Isaac Mintah added the third in the 85th minute to put the game beyond the hosts.



Real Tamale United will next play against Nations FC at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, in match week 8 of the Ghana Premier League.



Aduana FC will play as hosts to Bofoakwa Tano at the Nana Agyeman Badu I Stadium in Dormaa Ahenkro the same day.