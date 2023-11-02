2023/24 Ghana Premier League week 8: Accra Lions condemn Heart of Lions to first defeat

Accra Lions

Accra Lions condemned Heart of Lions to their first defeat in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season at the Accra Sports Stadium on Thursday in match week 8.

Accra Lions scored their two goals in the first half while the visiting Heart of Lions scored the consolation in the second half to end the game 2-1.



It was Heart of Lions' first loss since gaining promotion to the Ghana Premier League after an eight-year absence - all previous six games ended in draws. For Heart of Lions, it is their first win in six games.



The win means Accra Lions go 14th on the league log with 9 points while Heart of Lions are bottom with 6 points.

Ali Mohammed opened the scoring for the home side after 12 minutes before Daniel Awuni added the second three minutes after the half-hour mark.



Accra Lion went into the break with a two-goal advantage.



Christopher Boateng scored the consolation for Heart of Lions in the 78th minute to end the game 2-1.