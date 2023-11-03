2023/24 Ghana Premier League week 8: Nsoatreman edge Asante Kotoko to reclaim top spot

The home side scored a controversial goal

Nsoatreman FC edged Asante Kotoko 1-0 in match week 8 of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League at the Nana Kromansah Sports Complex to reclaim top spot.

The home side scored a controversial goal that Asante Kotoko fans were immediate to point out that it was an offside.



The win takes Maxwell Konadu's team to the top of the Ghana Premier League table with 16 points from 7 games - with a game in hand.



With the defeat, the Porcupine Warriors are now 9th on the league table with 10 points.

Stephen Diyou scored the only goal of the game in the 39th minute after stabbing home from the right post following an effort from Mana Umar at the other side of the post.



Three minutes later, off season signing Henry Ansu was sent off after receiving his second yellow card of the game.



Asante Kotoko's efforts at finding the equaliser did not come to fruition as Nsoatreman held on to win 1-0.