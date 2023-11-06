2023/24 Ghana Premier League week 9: Bofoakwa Tano edge Nations FC for first win in six games

The win takes Bofoakwa Tano to third with 14 points

Bofoakwa Tano beat Nations FC 1-0 at the Sunyani Coronation Park on Sunday in match week 9 of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.

The win is the Premier League returnees first in six games, with the last win coming in match week three against Hearts of Oak.



Nations FC have lost all their five away games played in the league since their promotion and are yet to score an away goal.



The win takes Bofoakwa Tano to third with 14 points while Nations FC are 17th on the table with 8 points.

Bofoakwa Tano took the lead just two minutes into the game from a penalty kick that talisman Saaka Dauda stepped up to convert.



There were no further goals in the game as the hosts won 1-0 in Sunyani.



Bofoakwa Tano will play away at Bechem United on Sunday, November 12 while Nations FC will host Heart of Lions the same day in match week 10 of the Ghana Premier League.