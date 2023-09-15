2023/24GPL: Tano Bofoawa sign partnership deal with Pribet

Tano Bofokwa

Ghana Premier League returnees Bofoakwa Tano FC have secured a partnership deal with Pribet Shopping Mart ahead of the 2023/24 league season.

Pribet has become the official shopping mart partner and will be the main outlet for all Bofoakwa Tano FC paraphernalia for the upcoming league season.



The deal will also enable Pribet to be the main sponsor of the team’s Player of the Month awards throughout the 2023/24 league season.



Bofoakwa Tano will participate in the 2023/24 season of the Ghana Premier League after beating Techiman Eleven Wonders in the Division One league playoff.



The Sunyani-based club will commence the upcoming league season when they make a trip to the capital to face the Great Olympics on Saturday, September 16 on matchday one of the Ghana Premier League.



Check the tweet below:





Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Watch the latest episode of Sports Debate and Sports Check below













LSN /DO