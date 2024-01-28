2023 AFCON: Ademola Lookman’s brace sends Nigeria into quarter-finals

Super Eagles | File photo

Ademola Lookman scored twice as Nigeria beat fellow Africa Cup of Nations heavyweights Cameroon 2-0 in Abidjan to set up a quarter-final meeting with Angola.

Former Everton forward Lookman put the Super Eagles in front with a 36th-minute finish and added a second late on to seal the win over a lacklustre Cameroon, the five-time AFCON champions who finished third on home soil two years ago.



While Rigobert Song’s Indomitable Lions exit, three-time winners Nigeria, managed by Jose Peseiro, will now face Angola at the same venue on Friday for a place in the last four.



After an early looping header from Victor Osimhen was caught by Cameroon goalkeeper Fabrice Ondoa, Nigeria had the ball in the net in the ninth minute via Semi Ajayi’s shot, but a VAR check led to the effort being disallowed for offside.



They did take the lead when Osimhen showed his strength as he dispossessed Oumar Gonzalez before laying the ball to Lookman, whose strike squirmed under the body of Ondoa and over the line.

Lookman subsequently curled a free-kick over the crossbar from the edge of the box 10 minutes into the second half before a rare Cameroon attack saw Nouhou Tolo blast high into the stand.



Nigeria were forced to change their goalkeeper after Stanley Nwabali was left hurt after a collision with Georges-Kevin Nkoudou and was carried off on a stretcher, being replaced by Francis Uzoho in the 80th minute.



Peseiro’s side then passed up a couple of good chances to extend their lead, with Ola Aina seeing a shot blocked by Tolo and Alex Iwobi scuffing wide, before Lookman wrapped things up by diverting Calvin Bassey’s cutback past Ondoa in the 90th minute.