2023 AFCON: All you need to know about the date, time and venue for Ghana's group matches

Black Stars' open match is against Cape Verde

The Black Stars of Ghana continue preparations for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations scheduled for January 13 to February 11, 2023 at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.

The Black Stars will head into the tournament in Ivory Coast with a firm objective of ending the country’s 41-year wait for a major trophy.



To achieve what many consider to be a near impossibility, the Black Stars would have to navigate their opening three matches in Group B.



The Black Stars will begin the competition with a Group B fixture against Cape Verde on January 14, 2024.



The game will be played at the Felix Houphet Boigny Stadium at 8:00 pm Ghana time (20:00 GMT).



The next assignment for the Black Stars is the much anticipated one many expect to be a battle between Liverpool’s Mohammed Salah and West Ham United’s Mohammed Kudus.

At exactly 8:00pm (20:00 GMT) on January 18, 2023, Egypt and Ghana will lock horns in the second Group B game of the tournament.



The game will be played at the Felix Houphet Boigny Stadium.



Ghana’s last group game is against Mozambique on January 22, 2024 at the Olympic Stadium of Obimpe.







The time for the game is 8:00pm Ghana time (20:00 GMT).

Before jetting off to Ivory Coast, the Black Stars will play Namibia in a friendly on Monday, January 8, 2024.



Coach Chris Hughton is expected to have a full house for training today, Friday, 05 January 2024 following the arrival of Inaki Williams.



The team, during their training on Thursday, January 4, 2024, had a nearly full house with Inaki Williams being the only absentee.