2023 AFCON: Ambassador Ray Quarcoo laments decline of Ghana football

Black Stars have been kicked out of 2023 AFCON

Former Black Stars Welfare Committee chairman ambassador Ray Quarcoo is beside himself with worry following Black Stars' current poor run.

The Black Stars, once a powerhouse, not only on the continent but across the globe has dipped in form; a situation which has raised eyebrows in the football fraternity.



And the question the former Ghana Boxing Federation boss is asking is while less fancied sides like Mozambique, Namibia, Equatorial Guinea are improving over the years, the same cannot be said about Ghana.



To him, the Black Stars, one of the country's sports flagship products has lost its shine and appeal in the last few years- citing the last AFCON, where Ghana exited prematurely in Cameroun as a typical example.



As a result, the goodwill sports ambassador is calling for a total overhauling of the team -from the technical, management and playing body.



He said in an interview " It is very worrying when Ghana struggle to play countries like Comoros and Cape Verde. Of course, times have changed but I must admit that things have really gone out of hand.



" Countries we considered as less fancied keep improving

A 2-1 defeat to Cape Verde in the opening game was followed by 2-2 draws with Egypt and Mozambique in the second and final group matches respectively.



With just two points and a goal deficit, the Black Stars recorded successive group-stage exits from the AFCON, having suffered the same fate in the 2021 edition.



As a result of the disastrous performance in Ivory Coast, Chris Hughton has been sacked by the Ghana Football Association.



" We play patternless games, no formation, and l lay this blame at the doorsteps of coach Chris Houghton. We have not seen any change since his arrival. The earlier we let him go the better."



