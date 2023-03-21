0
2023 AFCON: Black Stars arrive in Kumasi for Angola test

Black Stars Arrival 324 Black Stars arrival

Tue, 21 Mar 2023

The Black Stars have arrived in Kumasi, where they will host Angola in the 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Ghana have a doubleheader against the Black Antelopes with the first leg scheduled for March 23, 2023.

The team began their preparations for the match on Monday, March 20 before departing to the Ashanti Regional capital on Tuesday.

All the 25 players named in Chris Hughtion's squad have arrived as the manager looks forward to intense preparations with few days left to the game.

Ghana and Angola are on the same points in the group, 4 points each, after two matches.

The Black Stars began their qualifiers win a 3-0 win over Madagascar before a 1-1 draw against Central African Republic.

Whereas Angola beat Central Africa Republic 2-1 before drawing 1-1 with Madagascar.

Watch Black Stars' arrival in Kumasi via the video below



EE/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
