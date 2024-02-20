2023 AFCON: CAF bans Mali captain for infamous confrontation with referee during Ivory Coast match

Mali captain Hamari Traore confronted referee Mohamed Adel

Mali captain Hamari Traore has been handed a four-match ban after being found guilty of unsporting conduct towards a referee.

The 32-year-old defender was sent off straight after the final whistle following his side's quarter-final defeat by Ivory Coast at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations on 3 February.



Traore had to be dragged away by teammates following a confrontation with Egyptian referee Mohamed Adel as the Eagles lost 2-1 after extra time, with the player and official clearly seen pushing each other.



Half of his ban is suspended for a year.



Mali's football federation has been fined $10,000 for the unsporting behaviour of its players towards a match official, while Ivory Coast's federation has been fined $5,000 for misconduct by the Elephants.

Meanwhile, Senegal's Krepin Diatta has been banned and fined after being found guilty of bringing the Confederation of African Football into disrepute with comments he made after the Teranga Lions were beaten on penalties by Ivory Coast in the last 16.



The 24-year-old was given a four-match ban, with two matches suspended for a year, and fined $10,000.



The Senegalese federation was fined $5,000 for the misconduct of its players.