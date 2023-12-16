2023 AFCON: Chris Hughton facing headache of selecting 27 players for tournament

Chris Hughton

CAF has announced that every national team will have the chance to present 27 players for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Ivory Coast.

Having already submitted his provisional 55-man squad to CAF, Ghana head coach Chris Hughton is now facing the headache of bringing the squad down to just 27 players.



Sources have indicated that the Black Stars head coach and his two assistants are working on the list to come up with the strongest squad that can represent the country and do well.



In a release from CAF on Friday, December 15, it noted that all national teams must submit their final squad of 27 players for the AFCON tournament before January 4.



“The registration of the four additional players on the final list of is only an option and not an obligation.

“The deadline for the submission of the final squads for the tournament is 3 January 2023, exactly ten (10) days to the opening match.



“However, only 23 players will be available for selection for each match during the tournament,” CAF said in its release.



At the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament, Ghana is in Group B alongside Cape Verde, Egypt, and Mozambique.



The 2023 AFCON is scheduled to kick off in Ivory Coast on January 13 and will end on February 11.