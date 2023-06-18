4
Menu
Sports

2023 AFCON: Chris Hughton pours out frustration after Ghana's draw with Madagascar

Chris Hughton Chris Hughton Chris Hughton Chris Hughton Chris Hughton.jpeg Black Stars Coach Chris Hughton

Sun, 18 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Head Coach of the Black Stars of Ghana Chris Hughton has revealed his disappointment following his side's 1-1 stalemate with Madagascar in the 2023 AFCON qualifier at the Mahamasina Municipal Stadium on Sunday, June 18.

Ghana failed to extend their lead on top of Group E but managed to grab a point to still maintain the first stop with nine points after five games, having won two and drawn three.

Hughton emphasized his unhappiness over the team’s inability to score a goal in his post-game interview.

“We are very disappointed. We came here with the attitude and mindset to win. To win a football match, you need to score goals. We found it difficult. We needed to be more forceful to create more opportunities to score,” Hughton said.

Ghana’s qualification to the 2023 AFCON tournament has now been delayed due to the draw.

To secure their place in the tournament, the Black Stars must win or draw in their final qualifier against the Central African Republic in September.

The upcoming match holds significant importance as Ghana strive to book their ticket to the prestigious AFCON competition.

LSN/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Alleged audio: What Owusu Bempah said about IGP, Akufo-Addo
Don't allow Mahama to come close to presidency – Annoh-Dompreh
Nogokpo's 14-day ultimatum to Agyinasare expires
Why is Frimpong-Boateng being prosecuted? – Prof Adei quizzes
A Plus threatens to report Tema High Court Judge and Maurice Ampaw to CJ
25-year-old banker arrested for stealing GH¢1.2m from customers’ accounts
Sam Pee Yalley clashes with Obiri Boahen over British citizenship claim
Amansie Central: Three school girls burnt to death, one injured at Huu
Immigration officer disciplines alleged 'serial killer' caught with a school girl
Kennedy Agyapong slams Adomako Baafi
Related Articles: