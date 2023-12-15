2023 AFCON: Chris Hughton submits 50-man provisional squad to GFA - Report

Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton

Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton has reportedly submitted a 50-man list to the Ghana Football Association as the provisional Black Stars squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Reports by Angel TV indicate that Chris Hughton submitted the list to the FA for onward forward to the Confederation of Africa Football in line with tournament rules.



The rules governing the AFCON enjoin countries to submit their provisional list of a maximum of fifty players by December 14.



The final and official 23-man squad for the tournament will however have to be announced by January 3, 2024.



Ahead of the submission of the squad list, certain names have floated widely in the media space as the campaign heightens for the inclusion of some players.



Following his performance against the Super Clash on Sunday, December 10, 2023, Asante Kotoko midfielder, Richmond Lamptey has been motioned as one of the players who merit a place in the team.



Former Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko midfielder, Charles Taylor believes that Richmond Lamptey and Hearts’ Salifu Ibrahim ought to have spots in the squad.

The former Hearts of Oak forward believes that the two players have demonstrated imperious quality and therefore ought to be added to the Ghana squad for the AFCON.



“If we don't see these two [Salifu and Lamptey] in the Black Stars squad, then we need to question Chris Hughton. The two players have shown talent and quality and deserve a place in our national team”, he said.



The Black Stars, the four-time African champions, are set to face formidable competition in Group B of the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, to be hosted in Cote d'Ivoire. In a challenging draw, the West African powerhouse will contend with Egypt, boasting an impressive seven-time championship record, as well as Cape Verde and Mozambique.



The highly anticipated event is scheduled to kick off on January 13, 2024, culminating in the final match on February 11, 2024.



EK